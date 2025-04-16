iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 674,168 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,896,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,556,000 after acquiring an additional 442,603 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,978,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 692.7% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 108,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 94,959 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.38.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

