iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 183.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,558,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655,100 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $58,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after acquiring an additional 122,353 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 334,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,816,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,079 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.