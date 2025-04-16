iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the March 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ISPC opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. iSpecimen has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.77.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($2.28). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 million. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 91.66% and a negative return on equity of 139.25%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iSpecimen stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iSpecimen Inc. ( NASDAQ:ISPC Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.27% of iSpecimen at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

