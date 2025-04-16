J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.95.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of JBHT traded down $11.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,266. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $123.34 and a 1 year high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. This represents a 15.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

