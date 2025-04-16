Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAPSY traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 26,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,511. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.46. Japan Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $9.26.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Japan Airlines will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

