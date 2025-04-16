Jefferies Financial Group Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $9.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEDG. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $745.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.63. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04.

In other news, Chairman More Avery bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 274,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,348.60. This trade represents a 12.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 241,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

