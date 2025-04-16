Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFINGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.33. 121,884 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 104,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $551.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFINGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $192.42 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiayin Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFIN. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

