Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.33. 121,884 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 104,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.
The stock has a market capitalization of $551.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $192.42 million during the quarter.
Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.
