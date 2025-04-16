Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Trading 12.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) rose 12.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 63,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 103,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.
Jiayin Group Stock Down 4.0 %
The company has a market cap of $587.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.42 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 19.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiayin Group
About Jiayin Group
Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jiayin Group
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.