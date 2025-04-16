Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Trading 12.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) rose 12.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.32. Approximately 63,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 103,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Jiayin Group Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $587.31 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.42 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 19.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiayin Group

About Jiayin Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFIN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Jiayin Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

