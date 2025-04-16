Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $11,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 94.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 143.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $43.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.19). Johnson Outdoors had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.53%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

