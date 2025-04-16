JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Price

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IVZ. TD Cowen lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invesco from $19.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Invesco Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,701. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Invesco has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $19.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Invesco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Invesco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 153,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

