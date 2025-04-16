JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Price Performance

JDOC traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 456. JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $48.54 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 million, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF stock. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JDOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 6.81% of JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan Healthcare Leaders ETF Healthcare Leaders ETF (JDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities issued by pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare services, healthcare technology, medical technology and life sciences companies located around the globe.The adviser seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation.

