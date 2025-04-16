Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £106 ($140.29) target price on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Shares of JDG stock traded down GBX 140 ($1.85) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,600 ($87.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,568. Judges Scientific has a 1-year low of GBX 6,368.40 ($84.28) and a 1-year high of £122.50 ($162.12). The company has a market cap of £433.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,474.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,229.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 283.40 ($3.75) EPS for the quarter. Judges Scientific had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Judges Scientific will post 402.5824271 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tim Prestidge acquired 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,502 ($99.29) per share, with a total value of £38,335.22 ($50,734.81). Insiders own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 22 businesses acquired since 2005.

The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.

