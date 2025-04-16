Julie Spellman Sweet Sells 2,284 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total value of $643,242.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,442.95. This trade represents a 18.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Julie Spellman Sweet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,793 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total value of $3,468,574.71.

On Friday, January 17th, Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,497 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total transaction of $885,136.56.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $288.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. Accenture plc has a one year low of $275.01 and a one year high of $398.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.23.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

