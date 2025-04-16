Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 572.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,021 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Veralto by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 729,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after purchasing an additional 222,076 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 301.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the third quarter worth $202,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 48.9% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto in the third quarter valued at $469,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $1,026,403.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,637 shares in the company, valued at $11,495,742.72. The trade was a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,964.50. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,471 shares of company stock worth $2,234,030. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:VLTO opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $83.87 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average of $102.19.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

