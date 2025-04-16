Jump Financial LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNW. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

PNW opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

