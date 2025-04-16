Jump Financial LLC Has $9.74 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3,176.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $910.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of URI opened at $597.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $638.42 and its 200-day moving average is $737.67.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

