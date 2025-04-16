Jump Financial LLC Invests $6.24 Million in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,832 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTZ. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MasTec from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE MTZ opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.29 and a twelve month high of $166.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

