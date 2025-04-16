Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,267 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 206.46, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QRVO

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.