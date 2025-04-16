Jump Financial LLC Purchases 1,811 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at $46,772,561.06. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,477. The trade was a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $715.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.00.

View Our Latest Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TYL stock opened at $578.32 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.80 and a 52-week high of $661.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.43, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $588.47 and its 200-day moving average is $595.45.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.