Jump Financial LLC Takes $5.92 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 6,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $703,959.62. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,763,709.84. This represents a 10.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $554,572.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,548.16. The trade was a 28.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,897 shares of company stock worth $4,227,970 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $114.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.59. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.17 and a twelve month high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

