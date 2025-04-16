Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,637,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,297 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,086 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,966,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,209,000 after buying an additional 1,025,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,252,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,831,000 after buying an additional 671,710 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $177.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.