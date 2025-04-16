Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 172,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,691,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 373,917 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,537,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,937,000 after purchasing an additional 243,531 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $7,432,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,273,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,916,000 after buying an additional 166,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,662,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,586,308.48. This trade represents a 2.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,215,673.72. This trade represents a 0.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.92. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.16). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.02%.

Northern Oil and Gas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

