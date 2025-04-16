Kaleidoscope Capital LP Takes $5.24 Million Position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

Kaleidoscope Capital LP purchased a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 56,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,000. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Kaleidoscope Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 2,129.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 88,480 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,123,000. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 43,880 shares during the period.

BATS ARKB opened at $83.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average is $87.50. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $108.28.

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

