Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Stock Price Up 17.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report) were up 17.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Approximately 730,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 484,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).
The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 24.36 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.83.
Kanabo have conducted extensive R&D in order to develop high-quality Cannabis extract formulas, innovative medical-grade vaporisers, and various non-smoking consumption solutions – making use easy and accessible for anyone in need of treatment.
