Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 322,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,802,000 after buying an additional 175,131 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,427,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS opened at $175.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.69 and a 1 year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.92.

Read Our Latest Report on UHS

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.