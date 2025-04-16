Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,391 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VSE by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,071,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after acquiring an additional 182,465 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 928,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 104,868 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in VSE by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 617,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VSE by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,821,000 after buying an additional 35,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth $35,834,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.47. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $73.36 and a 12-month high of $128.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.97 million. Analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on VSE from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

