Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellanova in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

K opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average is $81.48.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $9,385,493.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,305,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,726,275.98. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $103,672,407 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

