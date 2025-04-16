Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PDCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $31.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $31.79.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

