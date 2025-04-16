Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 19.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RMBI stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.44. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:RMBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

