Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 10,007 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 804.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,942.72. This trade represents a 40.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:TGI opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGI shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

