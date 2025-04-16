Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 16,233 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,233 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

