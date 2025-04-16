Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Truist Financial upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

