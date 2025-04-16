Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Immunome by 786,700.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunome alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IMNM. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Immunome currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Immunome Trading Up 0.7 %

IMNM opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. The company has a market cap of $643.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.05. Immunome, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $19.07.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16). Immunome had a negative net margin of 3,014.59% and a negative return on equity of 48.63%. The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunome

In other news, CTO Philip Tsai acquired 12,300 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $103,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,386. This trade represents a 58.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 669,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,679. This represents a 28.87 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 306,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,995. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

(Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.