Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $535,000 Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Natera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Natera by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRA. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.76.

Natera Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $151.74 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.13 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of -86.22 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. Analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $117,861.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,941.88. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 87,272 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $12,514,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,160,963.60. This trade represents a 30.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,922 shares of company stock valued at $51,603,664 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

