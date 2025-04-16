Kennedy Capital Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,291,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snap-on from $358.00 to $349.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total value of $2,325,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,310,898.80. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,817.17. This represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $337.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.49. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $252.98 and a 1-year high of $373.90.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

