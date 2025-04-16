Kennedy Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,248 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 535.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 3,568.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 8.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.11 million, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Insteel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

