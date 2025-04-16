Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 113,500.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $183,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,540,068.33. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Callos sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $103,261.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,572.42. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,170 shares of company stock worth $2,766,739. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. Evercore ISI raised Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

Shares of CYTK opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.00. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $70.52.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

