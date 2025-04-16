Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 152464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

Several research firms recently commented on KMTS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kestra Medical Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Kestra Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:KMTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS.

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

