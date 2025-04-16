Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61), RTT News reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. Kestra Medical Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Kestra Medical Technologies Stock Performance

KMTS stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. Kestra Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $26.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About Kestra Medical Technologies

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

