KeyCorp Cuts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $140.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $168.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTZ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MasTec from $175.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $118.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. MasTec has a 1-year low of $82.29 and a 1-year high of $166.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average of $132.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,490. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 2,023.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

