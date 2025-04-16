KilterHowling LLC Has $10.47 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

KilterHowling LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 6.0% of KilterHowling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $867,906,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,029,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,693,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,787,000 after acquiring an additional 926,609 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,058,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,052,000 after buying an additional 652,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,897,000.

COWZ opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.15. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

