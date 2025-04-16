KilterHowling LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

KilterHowling LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.6% of KilterHowling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.68.

AVGO stock opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.03. The company has a market capitalization of $841.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 718,976 shares of company stock valued at $130,917,542 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

