KilterHowling LLC Trims Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

KilterHowling LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 96,163.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,166,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,139,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,328,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,735,000 after acquiring an additional 437,345 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6,331.6% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,072,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,365 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,301,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 354,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares during the period.
VSGX opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.85.
The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
