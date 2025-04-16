Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.270-1.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. 11,723,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,889,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Citigroup raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $478,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 825,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,970,599.72. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kinder Morgan stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

