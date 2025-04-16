Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 29,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,658. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -147.03 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $28.15.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,250.75. This trade represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 8,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $205,104.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,124.20. This represents a 27.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,766 shares of company stock worth $1,756,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 56,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

