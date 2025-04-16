Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Mizuho

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KVYO. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Klaviyo from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

Shares of KVYO opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.25. Klaviyo has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -148.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $270.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Klaviyo will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Jeff Fagnan purchased 3,900 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $100,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,503. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $687,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 376,820 shares in the company, valued at $17,277,197. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,081,710 shares of company stock valued at $67,759,137 over the last 90 days. 53.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

