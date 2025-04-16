Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives $11.87 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

KSS opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 75,114 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 360.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 146.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3,022.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

