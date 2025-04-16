Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 8538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.