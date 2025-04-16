Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 8538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance
Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
About Koninklijke KPN
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
