Kooth (LON:KOO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Kooth had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 7.89%.

Kooth Stock Performance

KOO opened at GBX 147 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £53.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 176.01. Kooth has a 1 year low of GBX 120 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 354 ($4.69).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KOO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kooth from GBX 580 ($7.68) to GBX 490 ($6.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.97) target price on shares of Kooth in a report on Tuesday.

Kooth Company Profile

At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.

Recommended Stories

