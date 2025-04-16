Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 908,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 138,603 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 97,586 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $2,948,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Koppers by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 78,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Koppers by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 75,022 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, February 24th.

NYSE KOP opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $501.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

